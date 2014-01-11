Here's A Close Look At Anderson Silva's Leg Two Weeks After His Gruesome UFC Fight Injury

Leah Goldman

In December, Anderson Silva lost the UFC middleweight championship in Las Vegas after he broke his leg while kicking opponent Chris Weidman.

After surgery and a couple of weeks of recovery, Silva’s leg seems to be healing well. UFC president Dana White tweeted a photo of Silva’s leg Friday afternoon:

Here’s a GIF of the injury:

Anderson silva leg breakUFC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us