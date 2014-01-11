Here's A Close Look At Anderson Silva's Leg Two Weeks After His Gruesome UFC Fight Injury

In December, Anderson Silva lost the UFC middleweight championship in Las Vegas after he broke his leg while kicking opponent Chris Weidman.

After surgery and a couple of weeks of recovery, Silva’s leg seems to be healing well. UFC president Dana White tweeted a photo of Silva’s leg Friday afternoon:

Leg is healing fast, he will be walking without crutches in 30 days @spideranderson pic.twitter.com/O2T9maYH4r

— Dana White (@danawhite) January 10, 2014

Here’s a GIF of the injury:

