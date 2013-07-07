UFC Fighter Anderson Silva Got Knocked Out Cold While Trying To Taunt His Opponent

Anderson Silva has long been considered the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world. But last night his cockiness came back to bite him when Chris Weidman knocked him out at UFC 162.



Silva was in the middle of taunting Weidman — dancing with his hands at his sides, specifically — when Weidman caught him with a right hand and KO’d him.

It’s Silva’s first loss since 2006.

He typically does a lot of this sort of stuff in his matches.

Here’s the video (GIF below):

Boom (via Big Lead Sports):

