Anderson Silva Loses UFC Fight After Brutal Leg Break

Anderson Silva lost his fight against Chris Weidman for the middleweight title after Silva kicked his opponent and broke his leg in what may be a career-ending injury.

Weidman was declared the winner by technical knockout in UFC 168 in Las Vegas, due to Silva’s gruesome injury. In the second round, Silva threw a leg kick which was checked by Weidman.

At that moment, Silva’s leg snapped and he fell to the canvas in what MMA Junkie called “one of the most gruesome breaks in UFC history.”

This was the main event for UFC 168, held at the MGM Grand. The fight was called at 1:16 in the second round.

Despite the obvious stop to the fight after the broken leg in the second round, Weidman was dominating Silva in the first round — almost finishing him with punches after taking him down, according to SB Nation.

“No matter what happened in this fight, he’s still the greatest of all time. I wish him the best, and God bless him,” Weidman said, according to MMA Junkie. “That was the No. 1 thing I got hit with the first fight. I worked a lot with guys with kicks. But it’s still crazy how that happened. There was a point I was just thinking, ‘Ref, stop the fight.’ His eyes were in the back of his head for a lot of those punches.”





Easily the most disgusting leg injury I’ve ever seen..Leg snap. Weidman wins. #UFC168

— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrieESPN) December 29, 2013

This is the sport. This is MMA. It is violent, and destructive. Silva was the best that has ever been. #UFC168

— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 29, 2013

The video and GIF of the break is embedded below (Warning: It’s obviously pretty bad):









