Grisly Photo Of The Anderson Silva Kick That Broke His Own Leg

Last night ultimate fighting legend Anderson Silva lost the UFC middleweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after he broke hig les on a kick.

MMA Junkie described the injury, which will probably end the 38-year-old Brazilian’s career, as “one of the most gruesome breaks in UFC history.”

Jayne Kamin of USA TODAY Sports captured the Silva kick that snapped his own leg:

The immediate result was the end of the fight midway through the second round and excruciating pain for Silva:

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Anderson Silva reacts after breaking his leg on a kick to Chris Weidman (not pictured) during their UFC middleweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.