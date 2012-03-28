Anderson Seafood Finds A Recipe For Success With UPS Logistics

What does UPS have to do with seafood? Quite a bit, at least when it comes to Anderson Seafood.



For the last 30+ years, the California-based company has been supplying high-quality seafood to their local Anaheim market. In the early days of the business, Anderson Seafood would order oysters and clams from the East Coast and the process took several days. Now, Anderson is going national with efficiency and speed, thanks to UPS logistics.

“It was natural for us to evolve into the ecommerce business and provide high-quality products nationally,” said Dennis Anderson, president and founder of Anderson Seafood. But before the UPS partnership, Anderson could not fully guarantee the quality of seafood that they wanted to send to customers far and wide.

Two critical elements needed a solution: how to make Anderson’s delivery services faster and more convenient and how to create a package that would stay refrigerated for at least 36 to 48 hours to ensure top quality. UPS rose to the logistical challenge, putting the Anderson Seafood products and packaging through a battery of tests to monitor temperature, humidity, and shock until the ideal equation was reached.

UPS also streamlined Anderson’s online ordering process by integrating an order clock. Flat-rate and free shipping options were also made available. Another benefit of the partnership: Anderson Seafood ships with the eco-friendly UPS carbon neutral option.

“I am really excited about our relationship with UPS – the potential is just unbelievably good,” said Anderson.

