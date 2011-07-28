Anderson Cooper's New Show Promo Is Rather Nerve-Wracking

Here is the first promo for Anderson Cooper‘s new show ‘Anderson.’



Judging by the 30 second clip ‘Anderson’ will not be featuring the sort of derring-do reporting from exotic locales that Cooper is so renowned for.

Instead it will feature regular guy Anderson who gets his hair cut, goes to the gym, and (like an idiot) zooms his bike around NYC without a helmet. Which technically isn’t illegal but is so dumb watching it makes me cringe.

“It’s definitely a little dangerous some times, but it’s a great way to beat the traffic.”

Indeed. Anderson’s so brave! All the city needs now is a bunch of mid-western Anderson fans descending on NYC thinking helmet-less bike-riding is a great way to get around.

Anderson better watch out or he might get a ‘too sexy’ ticket from the NYPD.

