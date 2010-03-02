Anderson Cooper's People Deny CBS Anchor Job rumours

We told you about a report in the New York Times that said CBS news executives had met with Anderson Cooper about an anchor job.



Over at Politico, Anderson Cooper’s spokesperson denies that an anchor position was floated during the meeting: “Reports that Cooper has recently met with CBS News re: an anchor position are false. He is not engaged in any additional conversations with them beyond those necessary for his continuing role on ’60 Minutes.'”

The Times quoted “two TV veterans informed of the meeting.”

