Want To Know Just How TERRIFYING It Is Inside Libya? Listen To This Woman Trapped In Tripoli

Last night Anderson Cooper spoke by phone with a Libyan woman trapped in her home in Tripoli last night.



It’s pretty terrifying.

The woman describes the arrival of Muammar Qaddafi‘s hired African mercenaries, the protesters getting shot “in the head, in the heart,” and Qaddafi’s speech, in which he “speaks like a crazy person,” and issues an ultimatum:

He’ll “go to each house” of the people who resist.

The woman, says she was speaking to CNN at great risk to herself and her family — and that her despair and desire to be heard were much more important.

“I don’t care,” she said. “We cannot believe, we don’t know how many people died. I just keep hearing names, and we can’t even get the bodies….we cannot move, we cannot do anything.”

She begs Cooper and the world to “come see what he is doing,” and to show how little Qaddafi cares for Libyans and for Tripoli itself.

Video is below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.