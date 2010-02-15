Anderson Cooper's Interior Decorator Slaps Him With A Lawsuit After Firepole Fall

Whoops. Anderson Cooper’s interior decorator fell 17 feet through a hole that once held a firepole in the Manhattan firehouse he is renovating. Now she’s suing him.



NEW YORK — An interior designer is suing CNN anchor Anderson Cooper after she took an unusual fall at an old New York City firehouse that he is converting into a new home.

Killian O’Brien, of Brooklyn, says in her suit that she plunged 17 feet through the hole that once held the station’s fire pole. The pole had been removed, but the hole was uncovered.

The accident happened in September. Her lawyer, Neil Greenberg, says she is lucky to be alive.

Cooper’s spokesman declined to comment.

The Manhattan firehouse was built in 1906. It was the former home of a unit of the Fire Patrol, a private firefighting organisation backed by the insurance industry.

O’Brien is also suing the developer of the building.

