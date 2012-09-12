Anderson Cooper Talks For First Time About Coming Out

For the first time since publicly coming out of the closet via an eloquent email to The Daily Beast in July, Anderson Cooper spoke out about it for the first time on Monday during the season premiere of “Anderson Live.”The topic was brought up by his guest co-host Kristin Chenoweth, who joked “I think we’ve both had big summers … I just wonder if you’d like to say, I don’t know, maybe, you went out a lot? You came out, and talked…?”

Cooper blushed throughout the conversation, saying that his family, friends, and coworkers always knew about his sexuality, but that he didn’t see it as professional for a reporter to talk about it on TV.

“Everybody in my life has always known… you know, I came out in high school, I told my friends, I told my family, I’ve always been out to my coworkers and stuff,” Anderson revealed to his audience, adding he decided to finally come out because “I didn’t want to send a message that there was anything I was ashamed about or unhappy about or not comfortable with.”

Watch Anderson discuss it in his own words:



SEE ALSO: Meet the 3 new “SNL” cast members >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.