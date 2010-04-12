Anderson Cooper's New Plan To Save Himself: A Talk Show!

Anderson Cooper is getting “conversational.”



The CNN (TWX) anchor will appear before a live crowd for two shows that “will serve as a testing ground for a potential new primetime talk format,” according to James Hibberd at the Hollywood Reporter.

His primetime show at 10 p.m. has been struggling for the past year. During the last quarter of 2009, his ratings dropped 42% in viewers and 46% among the 25-to-54-year-old audience.

Two special episodes, (CNN is calling them a “conversational” format) will be recorded April 15 and 22.

Since the New York Times reported on CNN’s low ratings compared to network competitors like Fox News and MSNBC, media pundits have been offering solutions for their numbers woes.

A CNN representative insists that the network has good ratings during daytime hours and had their sixth straight year of double digit profit growth. Primetime ratings are not the only way to assess success, they say.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.