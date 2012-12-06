Anderson Cooper Went Blind For Nearly 36 Hours

Anderson Cooper went temporarily blind after an assignment for 60 Minutes in Portugal last week.



Cooper revealed on his talk show “Anderson Live” yesterday afternoon that he lost sight for 36 hours after spending two hours out on the water.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and it feels like my eyes are on fire,” said Cooper. “It turns out I have sunburned my eyeballs and I go blind.”

Cooper instagrammed a photo of himself yesterday telling fans he was injured from sunlight reflected off the water.

Photo: Instagram / AndersonCooper

Here’s the video of Cooper explaining what happened:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z’s conversation with an older woman on the subway >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.