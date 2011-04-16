Anderson Cooper's Syndicated Talk Show Finds A Very Convenient Home

When you’re as busy as Anderson Cooper is, it’s wise to minimize your commute.



Cooper’s upcoming syndicated talk show, “Anderson,” has found a home, and it’s very conveniently located by his other workplace.

The show, which debuts on September 12, will be taped at Jazz at Lincoln centre’s The Allen Room, located in New York’s Time Warner centre — which also houses CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Telepictures Productions, which is producing “Anderson,” announced the location on Thursday.

Cooper’s new workplace should offer plenty of pleasant visual stimuli for his viewers; Jazz sports a 50-by-90 foot, floor-to-ceiling glass wall, which overlooks Central Park. Anderson is also expected to take advantage of Jazz’s busy Columbus Circle location by conducting man-on-the-street interviews.

Cooper said of the location, “It’s a beautiful theatre, and totally unique. It allows me to have great interaction with the studio audience and great access to the streets and people of New York.”

It will also, no doubt, keep his cab fares low.

