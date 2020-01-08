Anderson Cooper doubled down in his feud with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, calling her statements 'kind of sad'

- CNN host Anderson Cooper addressed a statement Stephanie Grisham provided Business Insider with on his Monday night ‘Ridiculist’ segment, further fuelling their feud over the long-running absence of White House press conferences.
- Initially, Cooper responded to Grisham suggesting she see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” if she thought media attention to October accusations of quid pro quo could be characterised as “theatre.”
- “I think CNN has lost sight of the fact that we are human beings,” Grisham told Business Insider at the time, in the midst of the Ukraine scandal that would lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
- Cooper responded to Grisham’s suggestion, noting that it had been 301 days since the last formal White House news briefing, and pointing out that Grisham went on Fox News to say anti-Trump Republicans “deserve” to be called “human scum” just days after her response to him.
Anderson Cooper is digging even deeper into his feud with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
The host addressed an October statement that Grisham provided to Business Insider in his Monday night segment of “The Ridiculist,” which marked 301 days since the last formal White House news briefing.
In October, Cooper criticised Grisham for calling the media attention on accusations of President Donald Trump’s quid quo pro with Ukraine “theatre,” and saying the media had gotten into a “tizzy” over the events that would eventually lead to Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.
At the time, Cooper said Grisham should attend a showing of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” if she wanted to see what theatre is. Grisham then told Business Insider that CNN had “lost sight of the fact that we are human beings.”
“Yes. Your taxpayer dollars are indeed paying [White House press sec.] Stephanie Grisham to avoid you, ironically, like it’s her job.”
Tonight on #TheRidiculist, @andersoncooper takes on a new year & new record… 301 days since since the last formal White House news briefing. pic.twitter.com/HQX7tFJQr9
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 7, 2020
In his rebuttal, Cooper said the statement gave him “real pause” and he “did some serious soul-searching.” He concluded that he didn’t lose sight of the fact that Grisham is a human being – pointing out fact that he believed merited criticism.
Cooper brought up Grisham’s appearance on Fox News days later, after Trump referred to “Never Trumper Republicans” as “human scum” in a tweet. Grisham said those Republicans “deserve strong language like that.”
“It’s funny how Miss Grisham has gone from ‘we are human beings’ to ‘they are human scum’ in no time,” Cooper said. “It’s funny and it’s not funny at the same time. It’s actually kind of sad.”
Grisham didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.
