Local FOX Host Calls Anderson Cooper A 'Joke-Stealer' Over 'Snooki' Segment (VIDEO)

In January, Derek James, host of a show on the Fox News affiliate in Charlotte, NC, did a “dramatic reading” (for an inexplicable two weeks) from “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s first novel.



Last night, following news that Snooki signed a second book deal, Anderson Cooper dedicated his “Ridiculist” segment to the “guidette” with a similar-style reading.

Today, in a (pretend?) tantrum, James called Cooper a “joke-stealer” and “the most ridiculistestest person in the world.”

Good one.

Watch the complaining and Cooper’s segment below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.