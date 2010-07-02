Anderson Cooper Shoots Down rumours That He Wants Out Of CNN

The same day news was swirling about Larry King’s announcement that his show will be coming to an end this fall, Hunter Walker of The Wrap reported that King’s CNN colleague Anderson Cooper had stirred up some drama at the network.



Walker’s sources told him there is “widespread resentment among producers and anchors” at CNN, and “that most of the anchors were jealous that Anderson Cooper sucked up resources by going to Haiti and the Gulf of Mexico, leaving them unable to build their profiles at the network.” He also reported that Cooper, who’s contract is up next year, is sniffing around for other offers.

TVNewser obtained an email Cooper sent to his staff shooting down the rumours:

Just in case you happen to believe what you read on the internet from unnamed sources, I just want you to know I am very happy at CNN, have no plans to leave, and am not in conflict with anyone. I am really proud of the work all of us are doing here in the Gulf, and all the other stuff just seems like silly gossip and sour grapes. All the best, a

But Walker’s not buying it:

Cooper’s email is a pretty transparent attempt at damage control. The accounts of tension at CNN and interest in Cooper from rival organisations that he dismisses as “silly gossip” were confirmed to TheWrap by multiple high-ranking insiders at the network.

…

Keep in mind, this email comes to us from the same network that spent the better part of the last month denying reports Larry King was leaving his show.

