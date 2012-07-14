HOUSE OF THE DAY: Anderson Cooper Sells His Midtown Apartment For $3.8 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

CNN personality Anderson Cooper has sold his midtown Manhattan penthouse for more than its original asking price.Cooper wanted $3.75 million for the pad, but it closed at $3.8 million with the buyer listed as the Richard K. Maloof Family Trust, according to Curbed.



The apartment is a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-op that spans two floors. The home originally went on the market in March.

Inside you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking, and Miele appliances, and Ceasarstone countertops. Throughout the apartment there are smoked Chambord oak floors, satin glass walls and dark patina steel shelves.

And outside, there’s a terrace with views of the “media centre of the world.”

