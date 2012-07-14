HOUSE OF THE DAY: Anderson Cooper Sells His Midtown Apartment For $3.8 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
CNN personality Anderson Cooper has sold his midtown Manhattan penthouse for more than its original asking price.Cooper wanted $3.75 million for the pad, but it closed at $3.8 million with the buyer listed as the Richard K. Maloof Family Trust, according to Curbed.
The apartment is a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-op that spans two floors. The home originally went on the market in March.
Inside you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking, and Miele appliances, and Ceasarstone countertops. Throughout the apartment there are smoked Chambord oak floors, satin glass walls and dark patina steel shelves.
And outside, there’s a terrace with views of the “media centre of the world.”
There's a custom Lutron lighting system and multi-room surround sound system in the entrance and main rooms of the apartment.
The apartment has huge picture windows that let a lot of light in, and three different exposures of Manhattan views around the apartment.
The master bathroom has teak flooring, dark chocolate coloured stainless steel, and acid etched, white interlayer custom glass partitions.
The apartment was a former manufacturing space that was redesigned to work as a residential space, but flaunt its industrial roots.
