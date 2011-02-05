WATCH: Anderson Cooper's Secret Broadcast From An 'Undisclosed Location' In Cairo

I fear there’s no way this isn’t going to end up as an SNL cold open, with the inevitable punchline that Anderson Cooper is actually broadcasting from the conference room on the 10th floor at the Time Warner centre.



In the interim everyone should try and remember that Anderson is actually in a very precarious situation, and Cairo was an incredibly dangerous and scary place for journalists yesterday, and he should get full credit for being brave and sticking it out.

All of which is to say Cooper broadcast his show last night from an “secret, undisclosed location” in Cairo.

“I can’t tell you where we are, frankly for our own safety…I don’t mind telling you I am a little bit scared, because we frankly don’t really know what the next few hours will hold. And I think there’s a lot of people who are scared tonight in Egypt.”

