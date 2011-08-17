Yikes. Anderson Cooper Drawing Less People At 8PM Than Eliot Spitzer

Anderson Cooper is having a tough first week.



Cooper debuted in his new 8pm time slot on Monday and so far the ratings suggest CNN may want to rethink the decision.

TVNewser reports: “Cooper averaged 157K in the A25-54 demo and 502K in Total Viewers last week. By comparison the previous 8pmET show, “In the Arena” hosted by Eliot Spitzer averaged 184K and 599K during the second quarter (April-June).”

Yikes.

Now for the necessary caveats.

It’s the dead of August.

People are accustomed to seeing Anderson at 10pm and CNN is currently reairing his now-8pm show at 10pm so there’s no reason for people to change their habits.

Last week’s news cycle was dominated by the S&P downgrade and the markets. Anderson was in Africa reporting on the Somalia famine, which sadly was not as compelling a news story.

Cooper is now up against Bill O’Reilly. Barring a nuclear crisis in Japan Bill O’Reilly is pretty much unbeatable in the 8pm.

This is Anderson’s first week. Did we mention it’s the middle of August?

