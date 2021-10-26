Anderson Cooper admitted he posed as his mom’s fake assistant on Instagram for 3 years to sell her artwork

Anderson Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Anderson Cooper says he used to pose as his mom’s assistant to sell her artwork on Instagram.

In an effort to get his 91-year-old mother painting again, he made her an art Instagram.

“I’d be in Baghdad and in between things I’d be like ‘would you like a laminated white frame?’ as [the assistant],” he said.

Anderson Cooper revealed that he posed as his mom’s fake assistant to sell her artwork on Instagram for three years.

In an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote his new book “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” the CNN anchor spoke of his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

“My mom died when she was 95, but around the time she was 91 … she wasn’t painting,” Cooper said. “So I thought, ‘How am I going to get her motivated again?'”

He continued: “I introduced her to Instagram, which she thought was, like, magic. I got her on Instagram, then I created an account for her artwork to get her out of bed and paint.”

“Well, who is going to deal with the customers?” Cooper remembered his mom asking.

“I know what you’re asking, I’ll do it,” he responded.

Vanderbilt then suggested her son create a character to handle her art sales since he couldn’t do it as himself.

Thus, Monica, a “longtime trusted assistant,” was created.

For three years, Cooper assumed the secretive role of Monica and answered Instagram DMs to sell his mother’s artwork.

“I’d be in Baghdad and in between things I’d be like ‘would you like a laminated white frame?’ as Monica,” Cooper recalled.

Watch the full interview here: