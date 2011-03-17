Playgirl Will Pay $10,000 For A Naked Photo Of Anderson Cooper

The hot honcho mag Playgirl has offered $10,000 for a naked photo of the silver fox, Anderson Cooper.



“He’s got this charisma that a lot of our readers are attracted to, plus now he’s all muscled, [so] he’s not only smart but also hot,” Playgirl spokesperson Daniel Nardicio told PopEater.com. “Both our male and female readers love Anderson.”

In fact, Anderson Cooper tops the list of ‘Top 10 Guys We Want To See Naked’ in the March issue.

And yet, Playgirl in January reportedly offered Rob Kardashian, brother of the famemonger Kim K., $45,000 to pose nude, according to E! News.

Shouldn’t there be a premium on a swashbuckling newscaster?

