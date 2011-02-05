MARTY PERETZ: American Media In Egypt Engaging In Some "Professional Narcissism"

Marty Peretz, whose quiet decampment to Israel following his bust-up at Harvard last year has been well-covered in recent weeks, is not exactly known for couching his opinions. About anything.



So you sort of have to admire the decision to put him on live on Piers Morgan last night, between clips of Anderson Cooper phoning in from his secret undisclosed location, to talk Egypt.

And Peretz didn’t disappoint.

“What is your take on the aggression towards the media?” Asked Piers

Frankly I thought that you guys, and women, were engaging in some in a little professional narcissism. Revolutions are not birthday parties.

Cue pictures of Christiane Amanpour and Katie Couric and even Anderson! Peretz went on:

And what happened in Beijing, in Prague, in Budapest, in Berlin, is about the same as what’s happening now. And since in fact the media has made itself by announcing it’s techniques, a very legitimate target in a certain way. I mean it’s cruel, but if you’re going after the regime the regime will go after you. This regime is not a sweet regime, this regime is not tolerant. And what’s happening to foreign reporters happens routinely in the entire Arab world on the day-to-day basis.

Here’s the thing. It’s no secret that the big news names live for this stuff. Every time there is a world event the big anchors zoom in for a few days, broadcast against dramatic backdrops and then zoom back out. Though, to Amanpour’s credit she should probably go back to doing just this — she’s good at it and it suits her so much more than the Sunday anchor chair.

What you don’t normally get is guests on CNN highlighting the vanity of it while it’s happening! That’s a whole other sort of great TV. Video below.



