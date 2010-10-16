Anderson Cooper Loses His Senior Executive Producer

Back in June, rumours popped up that CNN’s Anderson Cooper wasn’t getting along with his senior executive producer, David Doss.



Cooper quickly batted those rumours down. But in light of today’s TVNewser report that Doss is leaving “AC360” yet staying within CNN, it’s hard not to wonder whether there wasn’t some truth to them after all.

The announcement of Doss’ departure from the show and his move into the network’s program development group was made Friday by new CNN U.S. president, Ken Jautz, according to Alex Weprin.

“Ken wanted to tap into David’s talents on behalf of more shows,” a CNN insider told Weprin.

Jautz hasn’t been shy about talking up how important he thinks Cooper is to the network.

“Anderson Cooper is the standard bearer for the type of journalism that CNN has become famous for and that we want to continue to be known for,” Jautz told The Hollywood Reporter in the wake of the firing of his predecessor, Jon Klein.

So it makes sense that Jautz would want to iron out the kinks, especially given the tall order he has of improving Cooper’s ratings, which recently saw their worst quarter ever with an average of 582,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s executive producer, Charlie Moore, will replace Doss on “360.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.