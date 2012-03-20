HOUSE OF THE DAY: Anderson Cooper Is Ditching This $3.75 Million Apartment For A Revamped Firehouse

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

CNN personality Anderson Cooper has listed his midtown Manhattan penthouse for $3.75 million as his new place—a decommissioned firehouse in Greenwich village—nears completion, according to Trulia. The apartment is a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-op that spans two floors.



Inside you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking, and Miele appliances, and Ceasarstone countertops. Throughout the apartment there are smoked Chambord oak floors, satin glass walls and dark patina steel shelves.

And outside, there’s a terrace with views of the “media centre of the world.”

