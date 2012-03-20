HOUSE OF THE DAY: Anderson Cooper Is Ditching This $3.75 Million Apartment For A Revamped Firehouse

Meredith Galante
anderson cooper's midtown penthouse $3.75 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

CNN personality Anderson Cooper has listed his midtown Manhattan penthouse for $3.75 million as his new place—a decommissioned firehouse in Greenwich village—nears completion, according to Trulia. The apartment is a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-op that spans two floors.

Inside you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking, and Miele appliances, and Ceasarstone countertops. Throughout the apartment there are smoked Chambord oak floors, satin glass walls and dark patina steel shelves.

And outside, there’s a terrace with views of the “media centre of the world.”

Welcome to 28 West 38th Street.

There's a custom Lutron lighting system and multi-room surround sound system in the entrance and main rooms of the apartment.

The apartment has huge picture windows that let a lot of light in, and three different exposures of Manhattan views around the apartment.

The Ceasarstone countertop is manly, yet stylish.

The master bedroom has light flooring, which really brightens the room up.

The master bathroom has teak flooring, dark chocolate coloured stainless steel, and acid etched, white interlayer custom glass partitions.

The fireplace in this bedroom is pretty cool.

The apartment was a former manufacturing space that was redesigned to work as a residential space, but flaunt its industrial roots.

The landscaped deck has a gas grill, perfect for summer evenings.

Another view of the awesome rooftop.

