9 Year Old, Purple Wig-Wearing Anderson Cooper Embarrasses Staid, Adult Anderson Cooper

Poor Anderson Cooper.



All he wanted to do was talk about Justin Bieber being a brat on the set of CSI.

Instead, he is getting pranked by his own staff.

During a segment on Monday night’s Anderson Cooper 360, the host was discussing what CSI star Marg Helgenberger called the Biebs poor behaviour.

While AC was conversing with another talking head, a picture of a child in a purple costume flashed across the screen.

“Wait a minute. Wait a minute,” Cooper said. “Did we just put a picture of me when I was like nine years old on To Tell The Truth.”

“Are you saying I was a brat? Where did this picture suddenly materialise from? I’m being told in the control room that it was a technical glitch. I don’t believe that for a second.”

The witty banter continued and Cooper was laughing, but he seemed shaken up.

“I’m not hearing anything,” he said. I’m just thinking about people I’m going to fire.”

He tried to make light of the situation, but brought up firings again.

“I thank you and we’ll be back with you in a little bit. We’ll try to get this technical thing worked out. And by worked out, I mean we’ll replace several people.”

Video below.



