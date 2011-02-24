Anderson Cooper Tells Jon Stewart He Was STUNNED By Criticism Of His Egypt Coverage

On the Daily Show last night, Anderson Cooper told Jon Stewart that he was “really stunned by” the controversy he caused when he called Mubarak a liar.



“I found it really weird. I was really surprised.”

Stewart asked Cooper how much his network CNN backed him up.

“At Fox,” said Stewart, “One of the advantages they have is that Roger Ailes is very loyal to them, and he will back them up no matter what they say… And I’ve seen what they say, and boy that takes loyalty.”

Cooper said, “No one at CNN had any problem with me saying Mubarak was a liar… I find it weird that that seemed to cause a drama.”

Stewart ended with some advice: “I really think that, in the future, you act a little more cautiously about this whole ‘objective reality’ thing.”

Their interview was really sweet. It ended with Stewart telling Cooper that, “For me, that’s the toughest thing, when I see you in a dangerous place, I just want to give you a big ol’ hug through the TV…”

Despite Stewart’s occasionally mocking coverage, Cooper replied: “Aww!”

Stewart went on, “Cause we’re big fans of yours, I don’t like to see you in dangerous places! Not that you can’t handle yourself!”

Click to play below.

