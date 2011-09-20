Anderson Cooper Breaks Down Discussing His Brother's Suicide On Air (VIDEO)

Anderson Cooper‘s new daytime show got very personal today.



No, he didn’t come out (yet), but Cooper had on his mother Gloria Vanderbilt for the hour and the two ended up discussing his brother Carter’s suicide at the age of 23.

In 1988 Carter leapt out of the window of their NYC penthouse apartment while his mother watched (she had been trying to talk him back inside).

She described the incident today, and when Anderson became too emotional to speak about it she took over for a minute or two.

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

