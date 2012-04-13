Anderson Cooper Giggles Uncontrollably On Air – Again

Anderson Cooper had another case of the giggles while doing a RidicuList AC360 segment about something called Dyngus Day. Giggling on-air has suddenly become an Anderson Cooper trademark.



Find out why Dyngus Day is so funny (to Anderson, at least) below:

Produced by Will Wei

