WATCH: Anderson Cooper Describes To Letterman Being Attacked By A Mob In Egypt

Anderson Cooper, freshly returned from Egypt and still entirely focused on the protests there, went on David Letterman last night to discuss his pummelling by a pro-Mubarak mob.



Cooper described the harrowing experience, where he and his crew were chased by a mob, and he was punched 10 times in the head.

His instinct was to punch back, he said, but he held off, knowing it would only make it worse.

Letterman asked him: “Did they attack you because they knew you were you? Don’t take this the wrong way, but just standing on a corner you call attention to yourself.”

“Yes, said Cooper, “I’m like a newt that has emerged from under a rock. ‘Look for the pale skinny grey-haired man!’ Not too hard to identify.”

