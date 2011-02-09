Anderson Cooper: I Feel Guilty For Leaving Egypt

Piers Morgan hosted a royal flush of guests last night on CNN.



He spoke with Queen Noor of Jordan as well as the new Internet royalty that is HuffOL, and later checked in with Anderson Cooper, who has been a regular fixture on Morgan’s show this past two weeks, and who had returned from Egypt “with a heavy heart.”

Cooper told Morgan that he is fine but that he felt “guilty for leaving” and that he would like to go back soon.

“It’s a matter of life and death and it’s still happening,” Cooper said before he launched his one-hour special on Egypt.

Video below.

