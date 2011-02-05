CNN Continues To See Big Ratings Gains In A Week Dominated By Egypt Coverage

CNN generally does better during big breaking news stories and this week is no exception.



The network’s Primetime line up continued to dominate in the 25-54 demo beating MSNBC across the board for the second night in a row.

Want to know how well?

Both Piers Morgan, who’s been live all week, and Anderson Cooper, who has been on the ground (in a secret location!), more than doubled their demo ratings from a week ago Thursday.

And Parker/Spitzer almost doubled theirs as did John King.

Both Morgan and Parker/Spitzer are new (ish in the case of PS) to the CNN lineup and it will be interesting to see how many of these viewers may a) just be discovering them and b) will stick around once the news settles down.

Follow The Wire on Twitter and Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.