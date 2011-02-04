JON STEWART TO EGYPT: Leave Anderson Cooper's Glorious Silver Head Alone!

Jon Stewart on the Egypt “mess”:
“I can’t help but notice the pro-Mubarak, uh, ‘demonstrators’ seem to be slightly more organised…and armed…and have horses….What a spontaneous eruption of pro-Mubarak sentiment from ‘everyday Egyptians’…trained in the art of whip-based crowd control.”
The situation seemed increasingly ominous — and then Anderson Cooper and his group were attacked by a mob.
“Alright Hosni, now you’ve gone too far! Hands off Anderson Cooper!” said Stewart. “There is not to be a silvery wisp out of place on that man’s glorious head!”
Only Kathy Griffin is allowed to assault Anderson.
Video below.
