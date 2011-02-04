Stop Making Fun Of Anderson Cooper!

Oof.



Generally speaking Anderson Cooper and his serious perma-frown makes for an easy punchline. But the man was doing some good and dangerous journalism yesterday! And can you really blame CNN for wanting to pump that up.

No matter. Cooper made star appearances on both Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

Colbert: “Unfortunately one of the exquisite works of art in the area was damaged..Anderson Cooper.”

Not to be a fun-kill but I’m going to say considering today’s news this was sort of awful.

For what it’s worth, this is not the first time the late nighter’s have struggled with serious breaking news. The Daily Show’s coverage of the Iran protests last year left an equal amount to be desired.

Vid below.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Cairo Turns Into the Jersey Shore www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.