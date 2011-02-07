Anderson Cooper Is Leaving Egypt 'With A Heavy Heart'

He didn’t provide any explanation on Twitter last night after making the announcement, but will apparently be on Piers Morgan Monday night to discuss.



Cooper’s departure means that Christiane Amanpour is the only big name American TV journalist left in the county — she broadcast This Week live from there this morning. Brian Williams and Katie Couric left earlier this week.

