?

During a CNN Republican town hall, Donald Trump defended himself over a recent Twitter feud with candidate Ted Cruz involving their wives.

Trump blamed Cruz for starting the debacle, and Cooper compared his argument to that of a five-year-old.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.