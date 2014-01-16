This CNN Reporter May Have Enjoyed A Tour Of Colorado's Weed Industry A Little Too Much

A CNN reporter went to Colorado for a week to report on the legalization of marijuana, and by the end of the trip, seemed to enjoying the trip a little too much.

For an “Anderson Cooper 360” segment on cannabis tours in Colorado, reporter Randi Kaye rode around in a limo full of pot smokers all day and told Cooper himself that she might have got a contact high from all the fumes.

Watch the video, starting at about 4:18:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Gawker has posted a ridiculous segment that aired after the pot report in which Cooper says: “I think she was high.”

