This CNN Reporter May Have Enjoyed A Tour Of Colorado's Weed Industry A Little Too Much

A CNN reporter went to Colorado for a week to report on the legalization of marijuana, and by the end of the trip, seemed to enjoying the trip a little too much.
For an “Anderson Cooper 360” segment on cannabis tours in Colorado, reporter Randi Kaye rode around in a limo full of pot smokers all day and told Cooper himself that she might have got a contact high from all the fumes.
Watch the video, starting at about 4:18:
Gawker has posted a ridiculous segment that aired after the pot report in which Cooper says: “I think she was high.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.