WATCH: Anderson Cooper Calls Out An Annoying Airline Passenger

Don’t take photos of Anderson Cooper on planes … without his permission … at 6 a.m. Cooper was on Bravo’s “Kathy” last night and opened up about a recent near flight fight.



He told comedian host Kathy Griffin someone was sneakily trying to snap photos of him on his phone while on United Airlines.

Cooper grabbed the offender by the shoulders, and “said something to the effect of, ‘B—h what the f— are you doing?'”

Bravo’s clip isn’t embeddable, but you can WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

