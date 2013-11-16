Anderson Cooper Blasts Alec Baldwin After Actor Admits He Called Paparazzo Gay Slur

Alec Baldwin shouted a gay slur at a cameraman yesterday following a courtroom victory in his stalker case.

In a TMZ video, Baldwin is heard yelling: “that one is a “c—sucking fag,” but later took to Twitter to vehemently deny that he used the homophobic phrase, instead claiming he said he had actually use the term “fathead.”

Today, Baldwin finally admitted his faux pas:

1-Rich Ferraro from @glaad informs me that c’sucker is an anti-gay epithet. In which case I apologise and will retire it from my vocabulary.

— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 15, 2013

But the MSNBC show host’s 10pm competition, Anderson Cooper, is still not amused.

Wow, Alec Baldwin shows his true colours yet again. How is he going to lie and excuse his anti-gay slurs this time?

— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) November 15, 2013

.@trac5133 I never suggested he had to apologise. He can say whatever he wants, but then why repeatedly lie about it afterwards?

— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) November 15, 2013

Just read Alec Baldwin’s latest excuses. They are actually so ridiculous they are funny

— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) November 15, 2013

As Cooper notes, this isn’t Baldwin’s first homophobic outburst.

In June, he erupted at Daily Mail reporter George Stark and called him a “toxic little queen” after his wife was accused of tweeting upbeat messages at James Gandolfini’s funeral.

In a statement Thursday, GLAAD called on Baldwin to “end this pattern of anti-gay slurs.”

“Mr. Baldwin can’t lend his support for equality on paper, while degrading gay people in practice,” the organisation said.

Baldwin began hosting “Up Late With Alec Baldwin” on MSNBC in October.

