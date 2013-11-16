Anderson Cooper Blasts Alec Baldwin After Actor Admits He Called Paparazzo Gay Slur

Aly Weisman

Alec Baldwin shouted a gay slur at a cameraman yesterday following a courtroom victory in his stalker case.

In a TMZ video, Baldwin is heard yelling: “that one is a “c—sucking fag,” but later took to Twitter to vehemently deny that he used the homophobic phrase, instead claiming he said he had actually use the term “fathead.”

Today, Baldwin finally admitted his faux pas:

But the MSNBC show host’s 10pm competition, Anderson Cooper, is still not amused.

As Cooper notes, this isn’t Baldwin’s first homophobic outburst.

In June, he erupted at Daily Mail reporter George Stark and called him a “toxic little queen” after his wife was accused of tweeting upbeat messages at James Gandolfini’s funeral.

In a statement Thursday, GLAAD called on Baldwin to “end this pattern of anti-gay slurs.”

“Mr. Baldwin can’t lend his support for equality on paper, while degrading gay people in practice,” the organisation said.

Baldwin began hosting “Up Late With Alec Baldwin” on MSNBC in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.