If Ann Coulter Is Really Worried About Egyptian 'Mobs' Maybe She Should Watch This Clip From Anderson Cooper

Conceding that she was “no expert” on Egypt last night on Hannity Ann Coulter did note that she was a “bit of an expert on mobs, and a bit of an expert on Liberals.”

The “mob” in question is the Egyptian populous and ‘liberals” naturally is President Obama whom she criticises for not having an equally strong response to the Iran uprisings and then notes that “a mob that is mostly men has never led to something good.”



And to Coulter’s credit, in the first few days it was noted how few women were participating (CNN reported that this was due to a fear of sexual abuse from police) but the demographic has changed in the interim…as Coulter was saying this Fox was showing visuals of women protesters.

Anyway, Coulter is certain not alone in her concern that the protests would by “hijacked” by more extreme Muslims groups, namely the Muslim Brotherhood, making this clip from Anderson Cooper last night all the more notable.

All the usual caveats apply here — namely in a crowd this large it’s not hard to find soundbites to suit your purpose — but the tone of these people is definitely in keeping with the description of today’s millions man march: peaceful.

Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

