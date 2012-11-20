Anderson Cooper Almost Hit The Deck On Live TV After This Explosion In Gaza

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is renowned for getting into the thick of it when he covers stories in foreign lands. He once saved a Haitian boy on live television (and suffered a small scolding from media elite for doing so).



But nothing compares to bombs.

Here, Anderson Cooper is talking to host Don Lemon when an explosion so close to the crew causes Cooper to reflexively drop to the ground.

Check it out:



