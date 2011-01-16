Gov. Report Blames Anderson Cooper For Public Outrage Over BP Oil Spill

Was Anderson Cooper digging too deep while reporting on the BP oil spill?



According to a government report on the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill: Yes.

President Obama established the National Commission on the BP Oil Disaster last May, and it released its official report last Tuesday.

It may or may not come as a shock that the commission, established at the peak of the nation’s outrage with BP and its CEO Tony “I just want my life back” Hayward, identifies a new scapegoat culprit: the media.

In particular, the report accuses Anderson Cooper of intentionally seeking out people that were upset with the government response to the disaster:

Journalists encouraged state and local officials and residents to display their anger at the federal response, and offered coverage when they did. Anderson Cooper reportedly asked a Parish President to bring an angry, unemployed offshore oil worker on his show. When the Parish President could not promise the worker would be “angry,” both were disinvited.

The accusation could be particularly damning as it is not simply a criticism flung by one of Cooper’s competitors — but a serious statement in a formal, official government report that took six months to write.

It’s not as if the government is simply in the habit of blaming the press for things willy nilly. Oh no, never.

Cooper shot back at the report in this statement to the New York Post: “This unattributed statement is completely false . . . [the claim] that it was journalists who were encouraging residents and state and local leaders to ‘display their anger at the federal response’ is offensive.”

Cooper then went on to mention the report on his RidicuList on CNN last Thursday:

“The idea that journalists were manufacturing anger…is preposterous….It’s re-writing history.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.