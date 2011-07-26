The Right Wing European Parties That Helped Inspire Norway's Home-Grown Terrorist

Left: A 2005 Progress Party Advertisement. Right: Siv Jennson, leader of the Progress Party.

In the days since the horrendous attacks in Norway, a long anti-Islamic screed by the attacker, Anders Behring Breivik, has been found online, explaining that Breivik hoped to start a revolution against multiculturalism.As much as the Norwegian public deplores Breivik’s hateful ideology, no one in Scandinavia can truly say that it’s altogether unfamiliar.



Breivik’s worldview is in many ways an extreme version of the populist right wing movement that exists in many European nations.

Breivik himself was once an active member of the Progress Party, an anti-immigrant party that is currently the second-largest in Norway. He left the party because it was too moderate for him.

He greatly admired Geert Wilders, the Muslim-baiting firebrand of the Netherlands. He also boasted numerous contacts within the English Defence League, a British right-wing organisation.

The European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance warned earlier this year that extremist feel that their views are legitimized when mainstream politicians such as Wilders.

If terrorists like Breivik are spurred on by more mainstream anti-multiculturalism, it might spell trouble in other European countries where the extreme right is on the rise.

While virtually all the groups included on this list have far more tolerant aims and more peaceful methods than Breivik, there is the worry that they are still tapping into the same well of discontent — and both may feed each other.

