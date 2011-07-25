Accused Norwegian Killer Pleads Not Guilty

Anders Behring Breivik, the man reported to be behind Friday’s bombing and mass murder in Norway, has appeared at a brief custody hearing in Oslo, reports the AP (via MSNBC).



The AP tweeted that the judge has reported the suspect has pleaded not guilty.

He has admitted his role in the Oslo bombings and the massacre in Utoya but has not accepted criminal responsibility, reports The Telegraph.

Breivik is to be kept in complete isolation until 22 August, the BBC reports.

Here’s video of the accused killer leaving court, via Afterposten.no:



