Technology And personalised Service: How One New York Hotel Is Changing The Customer Experience

The Andaz Wall Street, located in a former Barclays Bank building near the east end of Wall Street, draws business travellers during the week and tourists on weekends.



Since opening in January 2010, the hotel has served both types of customers with a unique combination of personalised service and technology. New guests are greeted by iPad-carrying “hosts” in the lobby who can check them in with the flick of a finger, and internet service is included in the room charge.

There’s also no traditional concierge—each host has been educated to serve that role, from making restaurant reservations for a celebratory business dinner to securing last-minute tickets to a Broadway show. Guests are handed a card with their host’s cell phone number upon arriving, and are encouraged to use it at any time.

We recently chatted with general manager Toni Hinterstoisser about the hotel’s approach to service and the revitalization of the Financial District.

Produced by Robert Libetti

