Blake Griffin’s dunk during the Slam Dunk Contest has inspired more than a few imitators, but this one is the best yet.



On the And1 Live Streetball Tour Guy Dupuy took Griffin’s dunk to the next level.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.