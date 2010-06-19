And You Wonder Why Apple Doesn't Allow Flash On The iPhone?

Flash developers and anti-Apple crusaders are likely still furious at Apple for not including Adobe’s Flash animation and video software on its iOS products like the iPhone and iPad.



Apple’s arguments about the future of the open web aside, the fact of the matter is that there still isn’t a smartphone running Flash that’s actually shipping. And no one knows how much of a disaster Flash will be for performance and battery life.

The latest is that people at Palm — which announced in February, 2009, that Flash would be available someday for the Palm Pre — “don’t know what the hold up is” to getting Flash for WebOS devices.

It looks like Google Android phones will still be the first to run a serious version of Flash.

But let’s see how long the battery lasts using it. Because the “Flash Lite” software running on Android phones like the HTC Evo is not a fully baked solution, either.

From David Pogue’s review of the HTC Evo.

O.K., so what about Flash? Isn’t a big deal that the Evo lets you watch Flash videos that its rivals can’t?

Well, sort of. The Evo runs something called Flash Lite, which is marketing-ese for, “Sometimes works and sometimes doesn’t.” It plays videos on some sites that the iPhone can’t — on Engadget, for example, plus all the blinking ads (a mixed blessing). But it still can’t play the Flash videos on CNN.com or, sadly, TV shows on Hulu.com.

So, Adobe’s posturing aside, it looks like the world’s smartphone vendors are the ones still waiting on actually functional software from Adobe.

And you wonder why Apple isn’t holding up its products for Adobe — or making promises it can’t keep to support magical software that still doesn’t really exist?

