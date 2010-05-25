And With Less Than An Hour To Go, Here Comes The Selling

Things have been pretty stable today (albeit down), but a bout of selling has come over the market in the past several minutes, and the Dow is off nearly 1% with out 50 minutes to go in the day.



It’s the same story with the S&P 500, though last week’s big loser, the NASDAQ, is holding up pretty well, though it’s down after having been in the green all day.

Some other notable markets include gold, which is up very nicely, and the euro, which has dropped below $1.24.

