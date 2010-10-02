And Who Could Forget The Time Rick Sanchez Called Obama The "Cotton-Picking President"?

Rick Sanchez’s comments yesterday about Jon Stewart being a bigot and Jews controlling the media are just the latest controversial remarks to fly out of the CNN anchor’s mouth. Here’s another recent gaffe…



Campbell Brown’s replacement at CNN, Rick Sanchez of “Rick’s List,” is drawing a tiny audience at 8 P.M. each night, according to the latest Nielsen Ratings.

In August, “Rick’s List” averaged 452,000 viewers each night – and just 127,000 each night in the 25 to 54 age group.

Total viewers for the month were down 41% year-over-year.

All told, August was the worst month for CNN’s 8 P.M. time-slot in about three years.

Why is Rick so unpopular? Maybe it’s because of flubs like this one, where he calls Barack Obama the “cotton-picking President.”

Watch:



Eliot Spitzer’s October debut can’t come soon enough for CNN.

