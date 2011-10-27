IT'S BACK: Zynga Growing Again Ahead Of IPO

Social gaming company Zynga’s number of users on Facebook jumped 4 per cent this week — the first time its number of players has grown since early September — according to AppData.



On Sep. 8, the company had 275 million monthly active users, and that number fell to 268 million by Sep. 20. At the beginning of October, it had around 263 million users.

Facebook changed the way it calculates active users earlier this month to be more accurate, which brought AppData’s active user estimates more in line with Zynga’s internal metrics. AppData reported Zynga had around 195 million players on Oct. 17, but that number has since risen to 202 million.

Zynga last reported its number of monthly active players when it filed for an IPO in July. At the time, Zynga said it has 232 million players — which includes both Facebook and mobile users — and has not updated that number since then. Zynga is reportedly preparing for its trading debut mid-November.

A Zynga spokesperson, as expected, said the company could not comment since it is in its quiet period right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.