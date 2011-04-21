And We Just Got The 10th Sign That The Economy Is Slowing Down

Photo: Andrew Coulter Enright on flickr
We originally ran this post a couple of weeks ago showing 9 signs that the economy is slowing down…Today we got the 10th sign: Initial jobless claims are starting to stagnate, jumping above 400K now two weeks in a row.
.
With inflation on the rise, basically everything things QE2 is toast.
In London, where fiscal tightening is further along than here, it's having a clear effect on consumer spending. That's coming to the US, too.
It may not matter what the economy does. Morgan Stanley argues that Fed easing is the only thing that matters to the market >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.