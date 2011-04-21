And We Just Got The 10th Sign That The Economy Is Slowing Down

Joe Weisenthal
Photo: Andrew Coulter Enright on flickr

We originally ran this post a couple of weeks ago showing 9 signs that the economy is slowing down…Today we got the 10th sign: Initial jobless claims are starting to stagnate, jumping above 400K now two weeks in a row.

Case Shiller Is Showing The Housing Double Dip Getting Worse

Small Business Confidence Is Suddenly Turning Lower

Q1 GDP estimates have been getting slashed

After starting off at 4%, estimates for GDP are now in some cases below 4%.

Durable goods have been weak

Las Vegas gaming revenue has suddenly turned south again.

Read more here.

Oil prices have pushed the economy to the breaking point

Markets are stalling out

The age of cheap money is going away

With inflation on the rise, basically everything things QE2 is toast.

Austerity warnings from the UK

In London, where fiscal tightening is further along than here, it's having a clear effect on consumer spending. That's coming to the US, too.

On the other hand...

It may not matter what the economy does. Morgan Stanley argues that Fed easing is the only thing that matters to the market >

